Resident Evil TV Series Premieres July 14th on Netflix

By Alessio Palumbo
Resident Evil TV

Yesterday, Netflix announced that the live action Resident Evil TV series will premiere on July 14th on the popular streaming service.

The news of a Resident Evil TV series coming to Netflix originally broke over three years ago. The first concrete details emerged about a year and a half later, when we learned that the focus would be on Albert Wesker's kids.

Resident Evil Code Veronica PSX Demake Announced With Nostalgic Teaser

The cast includes Ella Balinska (who's also playing Forspoken's protagonist Frey Holland, by the way), Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Núñez, and Lance Reddick as Wesker himself. The story will develop over two different timelines.

The Resident Evil TV series comes on the heels of a major transmedia push for CAPCOM's franchise. Netflix also released the Infinite Darkness CGI animated series this year; additionally, the reboot film Welcome to Raccoon City, which mixes the stories of the first and second games, is available now through various streaming services. The movie received mixed critical reviews but grossed nearly $42 million at the global box office, against a budget estimated to be around $25 million. It is unclear whether there will be a sequel.

