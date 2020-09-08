Super Mario 3D All-Stars Receives New Mario 64 and Mario Sunshine Switch Gameplay Clips
Nintendo has released some short Nintendo Switch gameplay clips for Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, which will be included in the upcoming Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
As covered last week, the new Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle will contain three classic Super Mario titles from previous generations, including N64’s Mario 64, Gamecube’s Mario Sunsine and Wii’s Mario Galaxy. The collection launches globally later this month on the Switch, and ahead of the game’s release, the official Japanese Mario 35th Anniversary Twitter account has released several gameplay clips from the first two games in bundle. Super Mario Galaxy will likely also receive some gameplay clips shortly.
Super Mario 64 – Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Sunshine – Nintendo Switch
Super Mario 3D All-Stars releases next week on September 18 and will be available both physically and digitally for a limited time through March 31, 2021. As said, the collection includes three classic Super Mario games, including Mario 64, Mario Sunshine and Mario Galaxy. Nintendo has confirmed that these titles will run in different resolutions on the Switch:
Super Mario 64
Docked mode: 960 × 720 pixels - Handheld mode: 960 × 720 pixels
Super Mario Sunshine
Docked mode: 1920 × 1080 pixels - Handheld mode: 1280 × 720 pixels
Super Mario Galaxy
Docked mode: Up to 1920 x 1080 pixels - Handheld mode: Up to 1280 x 720 pixels
We've included the bundle's official description down below alongside the announcement trailer:
Three Mario adventures in one collection jumps on to Nintendo Switch! With HD visuals, take Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy on the go in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. The collection arrives September 18 as a limited release until the end of March 2021.
