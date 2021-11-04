New Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update 1.1.1 Adds Support for N64 Controller in Mario 64

Nintendo has rolled out Super Mario 3D All-Stars update 1.1.1, which adds support for the recently-released Nintendo 64 (N64) controller for the Switch.

Alongside the introduction of Nintendo’s premium tier Switch Online service, the Switch Online + Expansion Pack, Nintendo released the Switch Online member-exclusive N64 controller in order to fully experience the new Nintendo 64 library of games.

Switch Sales Approach 85 Million as Nintendo Invests Heavily in a Follow Up

Following the release of the new Switch N64 controller, Nintendo has now also released an update for last year’s classic Super Mario 3D collection that allows players to play Super Mario 64 collection using the same controls as found in the original Nintendo 64 release. Further release notes for this update haven’t been shared. Nonetheless, we’ve included the official release notes, as supplied by Nintendo, down below:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update 1.1.1 Release Notes (Released 4 November 2021) General Super Mario 64 now supports the Nintendo Switch Online member-exclusive Nintendo 64 Controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original Nintendo 64 release. Information on connecting this controller can be found here.

All button displays within Super Mario 64 will not reflect the Nintendo 64 controller.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, including N64’s Mario 64, Gamecube’s Super Mario Sunshine, and the Wii’s Mario Galaxy is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

The game was released as a limited release last year both physically and digitally.

"Super Mario 3D All-Stars was released for a limited time on Nintendo eShop to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros", the game's description reads. "Owners who purchased the digital version of the game before April 1st, 2021 can still play its entire contents, and can also redownload it from Nintendo eShop if the software has been archived or deleted. The physical version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available at your local retailers while stocks last. Please check with your local retailer for information on current availability."