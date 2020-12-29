Nintendo Dominates Amazon’s 2020 Best-Seller List, Topping Cyberpunk 2077 and TLOU2

As 2020 draws to a close, it will be interesting to see which games end up being the big winners. Of course, we always keep track of monthly North American sales figures via the NPD Group, and Steam has also revealed their best-sellers of the year, but what about the top retailer on the planet, Amazon? What games were people ordering to their door this year?

Well, Amazon have revealed their top-selling games of 2020, and taking stuff like pre-paid PlayStation and Microsoft Store cards out the mix, the list is an absolute Nintendo show of dominance. Here’s the Amazon US top 10 for 2020…

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Physical) Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Digital code) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity The Last of Us Part II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

So yeah, we already knew 2020 was Nintendo’s year, but this really underscores it, with 8 out of the 10 spots belonging to Nintendo. Even the mega-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 can only slip in at #6. It's interesting to note, although perhaps not surprising, that only the PS4 version Cyberpunk made the top 10 – Amazon doesn’t tend to sell a lot of PC games.

Amazon UK has also released their best-sellers, and it isn’t quite as much of a Nintendo party, with games like FIFA 21 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also sneaking onto the list. Of course, Animal Crossing is still #1 with a bullet.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 (PS4) Minecraft (Switch) Super Mario 3D All-Stars FIFA 21 (Xbox One) Just Dance 2021 (Switch) The Last of Us Part II Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Will be interesting to see what this list looks like next year once the next-gen consoles get up to speed. How many of Amazon’s best-sellers have you played this year?