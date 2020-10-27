Super Mario 3D All-Stars 1.2.0 Update to Release Next Month

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is going to receive a new update next month, Nintendo confirmed today.

The 1.2.0 update will go live on November 17th and it will introduce the option to reverse camera controls for all three games, as confirmed by the Super Mario 35th Anniversary Official Twitter profile. It is not yet known if the update will introduce more new features.

Nintendo Switch Pro May Feature a Mini-LED Display – Rumor

Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy complete with some visual enhancements. The games play exactly as they did back in the day, but their high quality makes the collection a worthy purchase for any platform game fan.

Mario 3D All-Stars contains three legendary games, and this package allows you to experience all of them, the way you remember them. Whether or not these games hold up as competitive, contemporary pieces of entertainment is one question, but they do serve as an amazing time machine taking me to the moments I shared with friends and loved ones years ago, and this is a perfect way for you to form new memories with yours. This is three of the very best 3D platformers of all time, at their best.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is now available on Nintendo Switch. The game will be available for purchase until March 31st, 2021.