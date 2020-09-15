Super Bomberman R Online Interview – Stadia’s New Battle Royale Fix

Last week, Konami released a brand new version of Bomberman as a Google Stadia exclusive. Titled Super Bomberman R Online, this enhanced release expands upon the console release from recent years with some new Stadia-exclusive features, such as Crowd Play and support for a brand new 64-player online mode. We had the pleasure of speaking with Tatsunori Matsuo, Assistant Producer on Super Bomberman R Online, about some of the new features that are available and what’s to come in the future. Because of the delays in translating the interview from English to Japanese and vice versa, this interview is available after the release of Super Bomberman R Online on Google Stadia Pro.

How much will Super Bomberman R Online cost and will you need a Stadia Pro subscription to play online?

A Brief Interview With Death Come True’s Creator Kazutaka Kodaka

The base-level game is free to anyone that maintains a Stadia Pro subscription. Between September 1st and November 30th of this year, Pro users can claim the Premium Edition bundle (that’s the Premium Pack add-on along with the base game) at no cost and is theirs to keep. After November 30th, Pro users can purchase the Premium Pack add-on for $9.99 and that will give them the same content as the Premium Edition bundle.

For non-Stadia Pro users, they will need to purchase the Premium Edition bundle at $9.99 to access the game. We should have timing for general Stadia users soon, so stay tuned for more details.

The main addition to Super Bomberman R Online is a 64-player Battle Royale mode. Can you talk about that mode in more depth?

The Battle 64 mode is where you can simultaneously play with up to 64 players online to compete to be the last one standing. We’ve taken the traditional elements of Bomberman and evolved it from being a game where you mostly played with your close family and friends, to now being able to play with tons of players from around the world.

What are the Louies that have been added in to Super Bomberman R Online and how do they affect gameplay?

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Not Xbox Exclusive, Will Also Release On PS4 And Switch

Louies are characters that also appeared in past Bomberman games, and they can give you some advantages during a match. By riding on a Louie, you can dash, dodge blasts, and quickly get close to your opponent. If you happen to be in the blast zone, Louies will also take the hit on your behalf.

Can you talk a bit more about the Crowd Play feature that’s in Super Bomberman R Online? This was a feature that Stadia talked about during the service’s first release, but I believe SBRO might be one of the first titles to take advantage of it.

We are very excited to be one of the first games to enable Crowd Play support on Stadia. With Crowd Play, players will be able to seamlessly host 64 player games with other players. We are envisioning streamers connecting with their communities in a new way that hasn’t been done before. And because Stadia can be played on multiple devices, fans could be watching their favorite streamer on their android smart phone or other compatible device and could instantly join the action through a click of a button.

Will the Battle 64 mode be the only playable mode in Super Bomberman R Online?

If you purchase the Premium Pack add-on or the Premium Edition bundle (which includes the Premium Pack add-on), you will be able to unlock the Private Match feature which lets you host custom matches with your friends. Along with Battle 64, you can choose to play Standard or Grand Prix modes which were playable game modes in SUPER BOMBERMAN R.

Can players play the other classic Bomberman modes online through public matchmaking or are they exclusive to private lobbies?

Answered above.

Does Super Bomberman R Online feature any local multiplayer modes?

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE does not have any local multiplayer modes.

Super Bomberman R received a number of DLC characters throughout its original release on consoles, including Naked Snake Bomber and Pyramid Head Bomber, among others. Will the Stadia release of Super Bomberman R Online have any exclusive characters and skins?

The new playable characters that will appear in SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE are Richter Bomber and Robbie the Rabbit Bomber, and also a redesigned Raiden Bomber with the METAL GEAR SOLID 4 skin.

What are the odds that some of the console-exclusive skins, such as Ratchet and Master Chief, could make their way into Super Bomberman R Online?

There are many fun options out there to consider, but for now we don’t have any news to share about additional characters other than what we’ve unveiled with the recent launch.

Will any of the Stadia-exclusive features make their way to the previous console releases of Super Bomberman R?

While we want to take full advantage of Stadia’s service and offerings, we don’t have any news to share at this point.

Is the Battle Pass the only way to unlock new characters and cosmetics?

The term we are using is "Start Pass" and this has been available in the game since launch. Users don't need to purchase the "Start Pass," and users can increase in rank by collecting "stars" that users get through clearing missions or raising their levels. When users increase their rank, they can get customized items for each specific rank (not characters though).

How long will a season last for the Start Pass, and will players have to purchase new seasons in SBRO?

Sure, as we mentioned "Start Pass" is currently available in this game. There is no season for "Smart Pass" and also no need to purchase "Smart Pass." Once you’re in and playing, it’s ready to go!

Do you have any exclusive surprises you could share with our readers?

There will be some surprising new characters that will be added later on, so stay tuned for that!

Thank you for your time.