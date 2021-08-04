Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC Characters Oro, Akira Release Date Confirmed; Final Season 5 Character Revealed

Oro from the Street Fighter III series and Akira Kazama from the Rival Schools series will join the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition later this month, Capcom confirmed.

During yesterday's Summer 2021 Update event, the Japanese publisher confirmed that the two characters will become available for purchase on PC and PlayStation 4 on August 16th.

During yesterday's event, Capcom also finally revealed the final Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC character, Luke, which will release sometime in November. He is a brand new character and he will apparently be a central character in future entries in the series.

Oro, Akira and Luke are part of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5, which is also the game's final season. The other two characters released as part of the season are Dan and Rose.

Dan - A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style.

- A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style. Rose - Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.