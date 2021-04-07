Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Rose to Release This Month
The next Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC character will be released later this month, Capcom confirmed.
During yesterday's Spring Update showcase, the Japanese publisher confirmed that Rose, a popular returning fighter from the Street Fighter Alpha series and Street Fighter IV, will make her debut in SFV on April 19th.
During the event, Capcom also showcased the next DLC character to release for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Oro from the Street Fighter III games. All of the character's special moves will make a comeback in his SFV rendition, alongside a few new ones. Oro will release sometime this Summer.
The SFV: Champion Edition Spring Update showcase also provided a quick look at Akira Kazama, the fourth Season 5 character set to release later this year. The character will come with some unique special moves that are a clear callback to the Rival Schools series, which is the series she originates from, such as air combos.
A sneak peek at in-development footage of Rival Schools veteran, Akira Kazama in SFV.
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.
Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed game! Choose from 40 diverse fighters, 34 dynamic stages and over 200 stylish costumes as you fight your way through a variety of exciting single-player and multi-player modes.
Street Fighter™ V: Champion Edition contains the content from previous versions of SFV, including each character, stage and costume released after SFV: Arcade Edition. READY? FIGHT!
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter