Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5 Update Is Now Live; Full Update Notes Inside
A new Street Fighter V: Champion Edition update is now live, marking the beginning of the game's fifth and final season.
The new update introduces support for Dan, the first Season 5 character, as well as a new gameplay mechanic called V-Shift, a defensive option that consumes V-Gauge.
V-Shift is a defensive mechanic that consumes one stock of V-Gauge to
parry an attack and distance yourself from the opponent. By pressing MK+HP again (or continue to hold the input) during the action after a successful parry, you can perform a counterattack known as a V-Shift Break.
A V-Shift can be performed at any time as long as the character is on the
ground and able to move freely. Additionally, V-Reversals always restore stun on activation, whether on hit or block. However, V-Shifts do not guarantee a set effect.
Whether or not the parry is successful and the effect is triggered depends
on the opponent's move the timing of the V-Shift, etc., meaning player judgment is needed to maximize its utility.
Though it's a somewhat difficult system to master, it provides players with
a defensive option against attacks/combos that are hard to counter.
The Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5 update also introduces balance tweaks for all characters. Ryu is among the characters that have been buffed the most for this season while others like G and Seth have been rebalanced to be fairer. You can find the full update notes by going here.
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.
Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed fighting game! Choose from 40 diverse fighters, 34 dynamic stages and over 200 stylish costumes as you fight your way through a variety of exciting single-player and multi-player modes.
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition contains the content from previous versions of Street Fighter V, including each character, stage and costume released after Street Fighter™ V: Arcade Edition. READY? FIGHT!
