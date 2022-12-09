Street Fighter 6 Release Date, New Characters, and Modes Showcased During The Game Awards 2022

A new trailer for Street Fighter 6 has been revealed today during The Game Awards 2022. This new trailer showcased some of the modes that will be available once the full game releases while also showing off some of the new characters that will be part of the game's base roster. This trailer also revealed the game's release date, even though it was leaked earlier today.

You can watch the latest Street Fighter 6 trailer below:

As stated before, the pre-orders for Street Fighter 6 are now available. There are several editions to choose from. Starting with the Standard Edition, you get the following features:

Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6 Characters

Special titles and stickers

The Deluxe edition adds the Year 1 Character Pass, while the Ultimate Edition adds the Year 1 Ultimate Pass. This edition contains the following contents:

4 additional characters

4 additional character colors: Outfit 1 Color 3-10

Purchase privilege: 4,200 drive tickets

The Ultimate Pass, on the other hand, provides the following benefits:

4 additional characters

4 additional character colors: Outfit 1 Color 3-10

4 additional character costumes: Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)

4 additional character costumes: Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)

2 additional stages

Purchase privilege: 7,700 drive tickets

It's also worth reminding our readers that a Closed Beta Test for Street Fighter 6 will take place starting on December 16. The CBT includes a few changes made for the Drive Parry mechanic alongside several tweaks that were added to Modern controls for specific characters like Jamie and Guile.

The game now allows players to reduce the native input delay, which is notably helpful for 120hz screens playing the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC users can achieve this by turning the option on, turning Vsync off, and setting the game’s refresh rate to 120hz or higher. The Street Fighter 6 beta will also have crossplay across all platforms.

Street Fighter 6 will be available come June 2, 2023. Pre-orders for the game are available now on PlayStation Store and Steam.