Street Fighter 6 2nd Closed Beta Test Announced; Will Take Place on December 16-19

Street Fighter 6 has had various updates relating to its content at launch. Some of this includes World Tour Mode, trailers for characters like Ken and Dhalsim, and a closed beta this past October. That last note is something important for a very specific reason: Another pre-release beta is coming in two weeks, with a trailer you can see below.

A bit sudden, yes, but it’s indeed happening. Between the first and second Closed Beta Tests, some changes were made to the Drive Parry mechanic, which you can see below:

Perfect Parrying a projectile now has the same damage scaling when attacking an opponent during their recovery as Perfect Parrying a strike.

If you continue your parry stance after Perfect Parrying a projectile, if you release the parry within a certain period of time, no recovery time for releasing the parry will occur.

Level 1 Super Arts for all characters no longer have projectile invincibility.

Outside of this, tweaks were added to Modern controls for specific characters like Jamie and Guile. The game now allows players to reduce the native input delay, which is notably useful for 120hz screens playing the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC users can achieve this by turning the option on, turning Vsync off, and setting the game’s refresh rate to 120hz or higher.

Signing up for the beta can be done at this link, but there are a couple of caveats. First off, you need to have a CAPCOM ID, and your respective platform account (for PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, or Steam) linked to your CAPCOM ID, meant to be done as a countermeasure to codes being resold online. You can only apply for the beta once per CAPCOM ID.

This beta is set to run between December 16th and 19th, 2022, with crossplay available between all three platforms. Players will be notified on December 11th if they’ve made their way into the beta selection. If you’ve already made it into the first closed beta, no further action is required; you’ll automatically be in the second beta.

We’ll continue to update as more information for Street Fighter 6, including updates, new characters, and more, is released. Street Fighter 6 is launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam next year.