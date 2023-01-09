Street Fighter 6 Producer Successfully Prevented A Repeat Of Street Fighter V Launch

Street Fighter 6 is releasing later this June, to the surprise of many, as previous entries in the series launched in the first few months of the year. Judging from a recent interview, this could have been the case for the sixth entry in the series, but one of the game's producers fought hard to prevent a repeat of SFV's launch.

Speaking with Game Informer, producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya commented on his vision for the game and how he fought hard to give the core development team the time needed to bring it to fruition, preventing the setting of unreasonable deadlines and a repeat of Street Fighter V launch, which was disastrous on every front.

"It’s very rare to see games come to fruition where they were able to deliver everything the team was aiming for. There’s always some sort of compromise that had to be made or ideas that had to be scrapped due to budget, schedule, resource issues. But for this time around, regarding the fundamental things that Nakayama-san wanted to accomplish with his dream project, it seems like we haven’t really had to make any sorts of omissions or compromises for this title."

While it is too early to say if Street Fighter 6's producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya actually managed to prevent a repeat of the borked launch of the previous entry in the series, all signs point to the fact that he did. The online experience, which players were able to try out last year with two closed betas, feels incredibly solid, and the characters included in them were all greatly designed and incredibly fun to use, as I highlighted in my preview.

In the first beta, I only spent time with Ryu, but in the second closed beta I started out with Ken and then moved on to Luke and tried out Guile and Jamie a little bit. After some Training Mode time to get comfortable with their normals and learn some basic combos, I jumped into some real matches, and I felt that those I only tried out could somewhat work for me with more training. In Street Fighter V, it took me a long time to settle on a character I felt comfortable with, and I never truly felt like learning other characters until late Season 3. Street Fighter 6, on the other hand, makes me want to learn all characters even before release, another testament to the amazing work CAPCOM is doing in character combat design.

Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2nd on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide. More information about the game is set to be revealed ahead of its launch, so stay tuned for all the latest news.