Street Fighter 6 New Footage Provides Better Look At Blanka, JP, Marisa, Manon And Others

New Street Fighter 6 gameplay footage was shared online a couple of days back, providing a new look at four of the characters that will be available in the game at launch, including a new one that makes its debut in the sixth entry in the series by CAPCOM.

The new footage, which has been shown during the Street Fighter League Finals Japan live stream and shared on YouTube by b_HAUNT, showcases three matches, the first one features Blanka and JP, the second Dee Jay and Dhalsim, and the third Marisa and Manon. Unlike past showcases, which didn't exactly show what these characters will be capable of in the upcoming game, the new footage does an excellent job of showcasing the returning characters' new tools and the unique fighting style of newcomers JP, Marisa and Manon.

The new showcase is quite welcome, as these characters were not available in the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta test, which was held last month. The lack of characters was hardly an issue for me, as the more I play the game, the more I feel like this could be the best entry in the series in decades.

In the first beta, I only spent time with Ryu, but in the second closed beta I started out with Ken and then moved on to Luke and tried out Guile and Jamie a little bit. After some Training Mode time to get comfortable with their normals and learn some basic combos, I jumped into some real matches, and I felt that those I only tried out could somewhat work for me with more training. In Street Fighter V, it took me a long time to settle on a character I felt comfortable with, and I never truly felt like learning other characters until late Season 3. Street Fighter 6, on the other hand, makes me want to learn all characters even before release, another testament to the amazing work CAPCOM is doing in character combat design.

Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2nd on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S worldwide. The game will come with full cross-platform play support, so there won't be any trouble finding matches on all platforms even past the release window.