Steam Remote Play Together Leaves Beta, Tons of Great Local Multiplayer Games on Sale

Last month Valve began beta testing for Steam Remote Play Together, a new feature which lets you play all your local multiplayer games online with friends. It’s kind of a brilliant idea, and now Remote Play is available to all Steam users! Valve released a new trailer to celebrate the feature’s full launch, which you can check out below.

Instantly share your Steam local multi-player games with friends over the internet, for free. Using Remote Play Together, one player owns and runs the game, then up to four players — or even more with fast connections — can quickly join in the fun.

Steam is also holding a big Remote Play Together Sale, with deep discounts on tons of great local multiplayer titles. I’ve selected a few must-haves for you:

Some of the titles listed above are some of the most fun I’ve had in the last few years, so definitely don’t sleep on ‘em! I particularly recommend Overcooked, Tower Fall Ascension, River City Girls, and both Guacamelee games. Now that you don’t need friends in the same room to play them, you’ve got no excuses.