  ⋮  

Steam Remote Play Together Leaves Beta, Tons of Great Local Multiplayer Games on Sale

By
1 hour ago
14Shares
Submit
Steam Remote Play

Last month Valve began beta testing for Steam Remote Play Together, a new feature which lets you play all your local multiplayer games online with friends. It’s kind of a brilliant idea, and now Remote Play is available to all Steam users! Valve released a new trailer to celebrate the feature’s full launch, which you can check out below.

Instantly share your Steam local multi-player games with friends over the internet, for free. Using Remote Play Together, one player owns and runs the game, then up to four players — or even more with fast connections — can quickly join in the fun.

Steam is also holding a big Remote Play Together Sale, with deep discounts on tons of great local multiplayer titles. I’ve selected a few must-haves for you:

Some of the titles listed above are some of the most fun I’ve had in the last few years, so definitely don’t sleep on ‘em! I particularly recommend Overcooked, Tower Fall Ascension, River City Girls, and both Guacamelee games. Now that you don’t need friends in the same room to play them, you’ve got no excuses.

Submit

Related