Steam Remote Play Together Leaves Beta, Tons of Great Local Multiplayer Games on Sale
Last month Valve began beta testing for Steam Remote Play Together, a new feature which lets you play all your local multiplayer games online with friends. It’s kind of a brilliant idea, and now Remote Play is available to all Steam users! Valve released a new trailer to celebrate the feature’s full launch, which you can check out below.
Instantly share your Steam local multi-player games with friends over the internet, for free. Using Remote Play Together, one player owns and runs the game, then up to four players — or even more with fast connections — can quickly join in the fun.
Steam is also holding a big Remote Play Together Sale, with deep discounts on tons of great local multiplayer titles. I’ve selected a few must-haves for you:
- A Hat in Time (50% off)
- Chariot (75% off)
- Crawl (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer (80% off)
- Cuphead (25% off)
- Death Road to Canada (55% off)
- Death Squared (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon (50% off)
- Goat Simulator (75% off)
- Guacamelee! (80% off)
- Guacamelee! 2 (80% off)
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (75% off)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (60% off)
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (70% off)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (60% off)
- Moon Hunters (80% off)
- Overcooked! (75% off)
- Push Me Pull You (50% off)
- Pyre (65% off)
- River City Girls (15% off)
- Spelunky (85% off)
- StarWhal (65% off)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game (50% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (34% off)
- TowerFall Ascension (75% off)
Some of the titles listed above are some of the most fun I’ve had in the last few years, so definitely don’t sleep on ‘em! I particularly recommend Overcooked, Tower Fall Ascension, River City Girls, and both Guacamelee games. Now that you don’t need friends in the same room to play them, you’ve got no excuses.