Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Finally Gets a Release Date a New Boss-Filled Trailer

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is one of the longest-awaited pieces of DLC in recent memory… maybe ever. First announced all the way back in 2018, the add-on was pushed out of 2020 and then 2021 due to the stresses of the pandemic, but it seems like fans can finally enjoy more beautifully-animated punishment in 2022. Last evening during The Game Awards we got a new release date trailer showcasing a ton of new bosses that will be driving us crazy next summer – check it out, below.

Looking like more of the Cuphead we know and love! Need to know more? Here’s how Canadian Cuphead developer Studio MDHR describes The Delicious Last Course:

In Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, stalwart brothers Cuphead and Mugman are joined by the clever, adventurous Ms. Chalice - known to fans of the original as the wise Legendary Chalice - for a rollicking adventure on a previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle! With the aid of new weapons, magical charms, and Ms. Chalice's unique abilities, players will take on a new cast of fearsome, larger than life bosses to assist the jolly Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead's final challenging quest! Featuring Ms. Chalice as a brand new playable character with a modified moveset and new abilities. Once acquired, Ms. Chalice is fully playable through the DLC and the original Cuphead adventure!

Traverse a new Inkwell Isle and wallop the most wacky and monstrous bosses Cuphead has faced yet!

Find new weapons and charms to aid you in overcoming brand new challenges and setting new records on old bosses!

Help Chef Saltbaker on a brand new adventure to uncover the mystery of Legendary Chalice's secret quest!

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course launches on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on June 30, 2022. The game will also be playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.