Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Finally Gets a Release Date a New Boss-Filled Trailer
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is one of the longest-awaited pieces of DLC in recent memory… maybe ever. First announced all the way back in 2018, the add-on was pushed out of 2020 and then 2021 due to the stresses of the pandemic, but it seems like fans can finally enjoy more beautifully-animated punishment in 2022. Last evening during The Game Awards we got a new release date trailer showcasing a ton of new bosses that will be driving us crazy next summer – check it out, below.
Looking like more of the Cuphead we know and love! Need to know more? Here’s how Canadian Cuphead developer Studio MDHR describes The Delicious Last Course:
In Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, stalwart brothers Cuphead and Mugman are joined by the clever, adventurous Ms. Chalice - known to fans of the original as the wise Legendary Chalice - for a rollicking adventure on a previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle! With the aid of new weapons, magical charms, and Ms. Chalice's unique abilities, players will take on a new cast of fearsome, larger than life bosses to assist the jolly Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead's final challenging quest!
- Featuring Ms. Chalice as a brand new playable character with a modified moveset and new abilities. Once acquired, Ms. Chalice is fully playable through the DLC and the original Cuphead adventure!
- Traverse a new Inkwell Isle and wallop the most wacky and monstrous bosses Cuphead has faced yet!
- Find new weapons and charms to aid you in overcoming brand new challenges and setting new records on old bosses!
- Help Chef Saltbaker on a brand new adventure to uncover the mystery of Legendary Chalice's secret quest!
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course launches on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on June 30, 2022. The game will also be playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.