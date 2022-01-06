Guacamelee Devs’ New Dungeon-Hack Nobody Saves the World Locks Down a Release Date

Get ready for one of the strangest dungeon dives you’ve been on in a while, because Guacamelee developer DrinkBox Studios latest game, Nobody Saves the World, has locked down a release date. The Canadian-developed game casts players as Nobody, who can transform into over 15 different forms, including classic RPG classes like Ranger and Rogue, as well as some less-typical forms like a bodybuilder, mermaid, or horse. Certain classes can also be combined, adding another level of complexity to the proceedings. The final result looks like a lot of unpredictable fun, but don’t take my word for it – check out the game’s launch trailer, below.

Well, that was certainly a lot to take in! Need to know more? Here are Nobody Saves the World’s key features:

When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That’s you, you’re Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee! Transform into Many Forms: Unlock 15+ distinct Forms, from Rat to Rogue to Robot, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics.

Unlock 15+ distinct Forms, from Rat to Rogue to Robot, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics. Mix & Match Abilities: Combine over 80 Form abilities to create powerful customized builds. Play as an Egg that can leave a trail of slime and shoot fireballs!!! We can't stop you!

Combine over 80 Form abilities to create powerful customized builds. Play as an Egg that can leave a trail of slime and shoot fireballs!!! We can't stop you! Unconventional Quests: Help the strange inhabitants of this world deal with their troubles. Each Form also has its own set of quests, which you can complete in creative ways.

Help the strange inhabitants of this world deal with their troubles. Each Form also has its own set of quests, which you can complete in creative ways. Evolving Dungeons: As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes.

As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes. Online Co-op: Invite a friend to play through all, or part, of your adventure together!

Invite a friend to play through all, or part, of your adventure together! New Game+: Put your Forms and abilities to the test against leveled-up enemies and dungeons with remixed difficulty modifiers.

Put your Forms and abilities to the test against leveled-up enemies and dungeons with remixed difficulty modifiers. Awesome Soundtrack: New original music by acclaimed composer Jim Guthrie.

Nobody Saves the World ventures onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S (including Xbox Game Pass on Day 1) on January 18.