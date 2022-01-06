  ⋮  

Guacamelee Devs’ New Dungeon-Hack Nobody Saves the World Locks Down a Release Date

By Nathan Birch
Submit
Nobody Saves the World

Get ready for one of the strangest dungeon dives you’ve been on in a while, because Guacamelee developer DrinkBox Studios latest game, Nobody Saves the World, has locked down a release date. The Canadian-developed game casts players as Nobody, who can transform into over 15 different forms, including classic RPG classes like Ranger and Rogue, as well as some less-typical forms like a bodybuilder, mermaid, or horse. Certain classes can also be combined, adding another level of complexity to the proceedings. The final result looks like a lot of unpredictable fun, but don’t take my word for it – check out the game’s launch trailer, below.

Far Cry 6’s “Pagan: Control” DLC Delivers More Villainous Fun Next Week

Well, that was certainly a lot to take in! Need to know more? Here are Nobody Saves the World’s key features:

When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That’s you, you’re Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee!

  • Transform into Many Forms: Unlock 15+ distinct Forms, from Rat to Rogue to Robot, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics.
  • Mix & Match Abilities: Combine over 80 Form abilities to create powerful customized builds. Play as an Egg that can leave a trail of slime and shoot fireballs!!! We can't stop you!
  • Unconventional Quests: Help the strange inhabitants of this world deal with their troubles. Each Form also has its own set of quests, which you can complete in creative ways.
  • Evolving Dungeons: As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes.
  • Online Co-op: Invite a friend to play through all, or part, of your adventure together!
  • New Game+: Put your Forms and abilities to the test against leveled-up enemies and dungeons with remixed difficulty modifiers.
  • Awesome Soundtrack: New original music by acclaimed composer Jim Guthrie.

Nobody Saves the World ventures onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S (including Xbox Game Pass on Day 1) on January 18.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass
USD 39.99
 Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X
USD 749.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related