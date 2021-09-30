Starfield Features Over 150,000 Lines of Dialogue, Todd Howard Confirms

Starfield is going to be a massive game, possibly even bigger than Fallout 4 and Skyrim.

Speaking during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Livestream, Bethesda's Todd Howard confirmed that the upcoming role-playing game will feature over 150,000 lines of dialogue, which is well beyond the 111,000 lines of Fallout 4 and the 60,000 of Skyrim. Todd Howard also confirmed that the game will have a complete Japanese location.

Starfield has been in development for quite some time, but the wait is almost over, as the game will officially release on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next year.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom. Harnessing the power of next-gen technology and built on the all-new Creation Engine 2, Starfield takes you on a journey through space as you strive to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Starfield launches on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on November 11st, 2022 worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.