Star Wars: Squadrons Won’t Support Hands On Throttle-And-Stick Controllers On Consoles
Star Wars: Squadrons will support Hands On Throttle-And-Stick controllers, but only on PC.
As spotted on ResetEra, the EA Star Wars Community Manager Jay Ingram confirmed that Hands On Throttle-And-Stick will not be supported on consoles, which is definitely disappointing, considering they would work great together with the PlayStation VR headset.
While not supporting Hands On Throttle-And-Stick controllers, Star Wars: Squadron will allow complete remapping of the controls, even on consoles, offering a level of freedom that is hardly seen in console games.
We have our default controller scheme. We have a few different ones you can choose between, if other things feel more comfortable to you. It’s not like there’s just the one. But, beyond that, even on console, we have a really robust customization system so you can remap anything. Remap the sticks. Remap the buttons. It’s pretty in-depth, particularly on the console side. PC users are a bit more expecting of that, but on the console side it’s a bit more rare. So it’s not just presets, you can remap whatever you like.
Star Wars: Squadrons promises to bring some intense dogfighting on PC and consoles, allowing players to control a variety of starfighters taken from the Star Wars universe.
Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5 vs. 5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.
Star Wars: Squadrons launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 2nd. The game will come with full VR support on PC and PlayStation 4.
