Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is Getting a Full PS5/XSX Update This Summer

The now-traditional “May the 4th” celebration of all things Star Wars is coming up, and Lucasfilm Games is celebrating with some big sales and announcements. The top news is that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be getting a full Xbox Series X/S and PS5 update this summer! No word on what to expect from this update, other than “technical improvements,” although Lucasfilm is promising more info soon.

Coming this summer, we’re excited to announce the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, bringing a number of technical improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of the game. This will be a free cross-generation upgrade to current owners. More details will come soon.

As mentioned, for the next couple of weeks tons of Star Wars games and content will be on sale through most major retailers – this includes up to 70 percent off on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, 50 percent off on Star Wars: Squadrons, and 75 percent off on Star Wars Battlefront 2. You can get the full rundown of everything on sale here.

Still haven’t tried out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but thinking about taking the plunge once the next-gen console versions hit? You should definitely go for it, as Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo found it to be a great adventure in his full review…

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its top notch story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. What do you think? Looking forward to the full next-gen version of the game?