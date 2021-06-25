Star Citizen Alpha 3.14 Features Showcased in New Video
A new Star Citizen video that has been shared online a few hours ago provides new information on new features and changes coming with Alpha 3.14.
According to the video, the massive space game from Cloud Imperium will get improved radar and scanning, an improved HUD, planetary volumetric clouds, and improved combat.
You can check out the new Inside Star Citizen video below.
Join us for a tour of the details that bring Orison to life on this week's episode of Inside Star Citizen. In addition to Orison and Crusader, we've also got a Patch Report showcasing all of the major features coming soon to Alpha 3.14.
Star Citizen is now available on PC. More information on the game can be found on its official website.
Imagine a universe that combines the freedom of exploration, the thrill of combat, and the unique challenge of building a life in space. Star Citizen puts ultimate control in the hands of the player, whether you're making your way as a cargo hauler, exploring the vastness of space, or scraping out a living outside the law, you will navigate through a mixture of procedurally generated and handcrafted worlds and interact with a variety of characters.
