Star Citizen Is Once Again Free to Play While Devs Share the Latest Updates on Virtual AI Work

Star Citizen is once again having a 'free fly event', that is to say, an event where the game is free to play. This time, it more or less coincides with the in-game Invictus Launch Week 2951 event, set on the planet microTech and more specifically in the trading hub of New Babbage (more on that here). Star Citizen will be free to play until June 3rd.

Test-Fly Every Vehicle for Free: A total of 59 vehicles will be available for Star Citizen players to test fly for free, including the latest from the galaxy’s most respected manufacturers on show for the first time during the Invictus Launch Week 2951 event.

The RSI Scorpius Revealed: Armed with a remote turret that offers greater fire arc coverage than the Vanguard Warden, the RSI Scorpius is the best two-person fighter for dogfighting. Its unique X-shape design comes with wings that can be adjusted between a landed state and flight state. This powerful new concept ship will be revealed for the first time during Invictus Launch Week 2951.

Meanwhile, work on Star Citizen continues. Just yesterday, the game's developers have published a lengthy new video where Tony Zurovec, Director of Persistent Universe, revealed the progress made on the Quantum game simulation, virtual AI, and dynamic events. The current goal is to release these systems, which should go a long way towards making Star Citizen feel like a real universe, later this year.

