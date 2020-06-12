Stadia Now Supports Basically Every Android Phone, and All Games Feature Mobile Touch Controls

The Google Stadia team just put out a new update for the cloud-only streaming service, and it's a rather hefty one. To begin with, the following OnePlus devices have been added to the officially supported list:

OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 6 and 6T

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

However, even more interesting is that now you can try to run the Stadia app on whatever Android phone you own, though of course it isn't exactly guaranteed to work.

If you’d like to be part of this Experiment, visit the Stadia app, navigate to the Experiments tab in your Settings menu, and choose “Play on this device.” Experiments are our way of testing out new features so we can get your feedback. We’ll have more opt-in programs in the future as we look to bring even more helpful features to you.

Another major feature added with this update to Stadia is that you won't need to pair a controller anymore, as all games feature mobile touch controls. To access those, select “Try touch gamepad” after launching a game without a controller connected.

That's not all, as you'll now be able to set the resolution for each individual device you use Stadia on.

To change your resolution on a Chromecast Ultra device Open the Stadia menu by pressing the Stadia button on your Stadia Controller Choose Options > Performance Choose the maximum resolution you’d like to set for this device. It will take effect the next time you play a game on your device. Changing your resolution on Web Navigate to stadia.com using Google Chrome In the top right, tap your avatar > Stadia Settings Select Performance from the sidebar Choose the maximum resolution you’d like to set for this device Changing your resolution on mobile On your mobile device, open the Stadia app In the top right, tap your avatar Select Performance Choose the maximum resolution you’d like to set for this device

One minor downside for new users is that the free two-months Stadia Pro subscription for newcomers has now changed to one free month.

Last but certainly not least, as mentioned in the featured image above, if you’re a current or new subscriber or if you’ve ever been a Stadia Pro member, you'll get $10 off your next purchase, whatever that is.