Stadia Connect Scheduled for Next Tuesday to Showcase New Games

A new Stadia Connect broadcast will air on Tuesday, April 28th at 9 AM Pacific Time (or 6 PM CET if you're in Europe), obviously on YouTube. The Stadia Connect will reveal 'a few' new games coming to the Google Stadia platform.

It's time for another #StadiaConnect! Tune in this Tuesday 4/28 9AM PT / 6PM CET on YouTube to hear from the team and see a few new games coming to Stadia. pic.twitter.com/Fuao6QvHF3 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 24, 2020

Google Stadia App Crossed One Million Downloads Globally

This will be the third Stadia Connect. The last one took place in August 2019, right ahead of last year's Gamescom. At that time, Google announced the following games coming to its platform:

Cyberpunk 2077

Kine

Orcs Must Die 3

Windjammers 2

Destroy All Humans!

Superhot

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Google Stadia then launched on November 15th, 2019 in the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Its reception was far from spectacular at first, but lately the cloud streaming service seems to have picked up some pace, partly thanks to Google's decision to gift two months of Stadia Pro subscription while (almost) everyone is inside due to COVID-19 lockdowns. The Stadia app recently crossed the one million install threshold, in fact.

A few days ago we published an interview with Moonshine Studios, the developers of Get Packed, a game that's launching 'First on Stadia'. When discussing the benefits of the platform, Marcus Gardner told us: