Square Enix CEO: Blockchain to Enable Self-Sustaining Game Growth and More Game-Changing User Generated Content

There's been no shortage of blockchain related stories in the last few weeks. We've covered Electronic Arts and Ubisoft executives excitedly discussing the potential implementations in the games industry. Then, a short while ago, Ubisoft itself and GSC Game World both announced the first blockchain/NFT (non-fungible token) implementations in triple-A games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint and STALKER 2; both were met with nearly universal disdain from gamers, to the point where GSC Game World had to quickly backtrack and forego any such plans.

That was just the tip of the iceberg. We've also had other prominent industry figures chiming in, including Microsoft's Head of Gaming, Phil Spencer, who called current blockchain gaming implementations too exploitative for his liking. Hazelight founder Josef Fares predictably said he'd rather get shot in the knee rather than add any NFT to one of his games, while CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson expressed the idea that gamers should be able to earn real money while playing games, according to the play to earn model.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Teases “Expansion” of the Game’s World for 2022

Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda had the opportunity to voice his view (and the company's, presumably) in a New Year's letter posted yesterday on the publisher's official site, where blockchain technology got the lion's share of the focus alongside other efforts such as cloud gaming and AI research. According to Matsuda, blockchain games can enable self-sustaining game growth. The Square Enix president also acknowledged the reservations that many hardcore gamers have on this topic but quickly added that there's another group of potential gamers that will be excited to have a more tangible incentive to play games through blockchain and NFTs.

According to Matsuda-san, this could even boost user-generated content (UGC) higher than ever before, as creators would finally be able to get proper rewards and incentives. This is, after all, what happens in The Sandbox, one of the most successful play to earn games to date.

The Square Enix president goes on to name this new trend 'decentralized gaming' as opposed to the currently 'centralized gaming', adding that it's one of the company's goals to incorporate decentralized games into its portfolio starting this year. Last but not least, Matsuda-san left the door open to Square Enix issuing its own NFTs in the future.

You can read the letter's portion dedicated to this subject below.