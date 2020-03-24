Splash Damage (Gears Tactics) Is Working on a Stadia Exclusive

London-based game developer Splash Damage announced to be working on a Google Stadia exclusive with a brief message posted on the studio's website.

We’re thrilled to finally announce that we’re working on an exclusive title in partnership with Google Stadia. At Splash Damage we’re always looking to innovate, and always looking for partners and platforms that allow us to do just that. We’ve been huge fans of Stadia ever since it was announced and have been amazed by both the technology and passion for gaming that the Stadia team has. We’re excited to share more with all of you about this project in the coming months.

Splash Damage has a long and prestigious history, having worked on lots of popular shooters such as Return to Castle Wolfenstein (multiplayer mode), Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Doom 3 (multiplayer mode), Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, and Brink. They also worked on the underrated Batman: Arkham Origins multiplayer mode before creating their first owned intellectual property (IP), Dirty Bomb. Four years after launching it, though, Splash Damage had to cease further development of Dirty Bomb because of the limited revenue brought by the free-to-play game.

The studio also has a strong partnership with Microsoft, having worked on Gears of War Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 4 (multiplayer mode), Gears 5 (multiplayer mode), and the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Splash Damage is also now putting the proverbial finishing touches on Gears Tactics, the first proper spin-off in the franchise featuring turn-based strategy instead of the usual third-person shooting action. Gears Tactics is launching on April 28th for PC via Microsoft Store and Steam, and it's also going to be included with the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. An Xbox One version should be released at a later date, too.

Last year we had the chance to interview Game Director Neil Alphonso, by the way, in case you're interested in learning more about the studio's culture and background.