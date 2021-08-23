New PS5 Spider-Man Remastered Update 1.005 Packs Ray Tracing Improvements
Insomniac Games has rolled out Spider-Man Remastered update 1.005 for PlayStation 5, and here’s what it does.
The new update became available over the weekend, but as with all PS5 game update, the changes aren’t listed on the game’s update history on Sony’s next-gen console. So what does this new patch do? Well, official release notes haven’t been released just yet, but according to an Insomniac spokesperson (thanks Mp1st), the new 1.005 update packs various stability improvements alongside improvements to ray tracing on PS5.
Further details about this new update weren’t shared, but we’re pretty sure that Insomniac will post the official release notes for the 1.005 patch on its official Spider-Man Remastered support page. We’ll update as soon as these official patch notes come in.
Recently, Insomniac already updated Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5, improving performance, stability, and ray tracing.
Spider-Man Remastered is available globally now for PlayStation 5. The remastered version was initially released as part of the ultimate edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but Sony released a standalone version of the game on PS5 back in December of last year. The remastered version packs support for adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and 3D audio. In addition, the game’s visuals have been remastered up to 4K resolution with HDR support on Sony’s next-gen console.
PS5 features
Stunning visuals:Be greater than ever before with Marvel’s Spider-Man’s visuals remastered for the power of the PlayStation®5 console. Experience the critically acclaimed hit with updated graphical assets and in stunning dynamic 4K/HDR*. And experience swinging through New York and combat as an experienced Spider-Man with an optional performance mode that takes advantage of Insomniac’s temporal injection for dynamic 4K/60fps*.
Fast loading: Fast loading with the PS5 console’s ultra-high-speed SSD gets you back into Marvel’s New York quicker than ever before. Get into blockbuster moments immediately, and fast travel across the city quicker than you can say 'Peter Parker.'
Adaptive triggers:Feel Spider-Man’s webs in your hands with the DualSense™ controller’s adaptive triggers.
Haptic feedback:Feel all of Spider-Man’s gadgets and arsenal with haptic feedback that brings incredible immersion, letting you experience the game in a whole new way.
Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones:From the traffic of Marvel’s New York below to pigeons soaring above, hear Marvel’s Spider-Man with 3D spatial audio. Notice sounds you didn’t catch the first time around, and pinpoint exactly where they’re coming from thanks to the PS5 console’s powerful Tempest 3D AudioTech.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter