New PS5 Spider-Man Remastered Update 1.005 Packs Ray Tracing Improvements

Insomniac Games has rolled out Spider-Man Remastered update 1.005 for PlayStation 5, and here’s what it does.

The new update became available over the weekend, but as with all PS5 game update, the changes aren’t listed on the game’s update history on Sony’s next-gen console. So what does this new patch do? Well, official release notes haven’t been released just yet, but according to an Insomniac spokesperson (thanks Mp1st), the new 1.005 update packs various stability improvements alongside improvements to ray tracing on PS5.

Further details about this new update weren’t shared, but we’re pretty sure that Insomniac will post the official release notes for the 1.005 patch on its official Spider-Man Remastered support page. We’ll update as soon as these official patch notes come in.

Recently, Insomniac already updated Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5, improving performance, stability, and ray tracing.

Spider-Man Remastered is available globally now for PlayStation 5. The remastered version was initially released as part of the ultimate edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but Sony released a standalone version of the game on PS5 back in December of last year. The remastered version packs support for adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and 3D audio. In addition, the game’s visuals have been remastered up to 4K resolution with HDR support on Sony’s next-gen console.