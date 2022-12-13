Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Targeting Fall 2023 Launch, Claims Writer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is reportedly targeting a Fall 2023 launch window, according to one of Insomniac's writers, who claimed as much on her website. The web page has since been amended into a generic 2023, but not before someone took a picture.

The game, originally announced in September 2021, was reconfirmed last month to be still slated for next year despite the lack of new info or footage. At the time, the developer explained:

Don't [worry]. We're making good progress, and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination.

Between the PlayStation Store page going live and this new hint at the launch window, though, it looks like we might be about to get some official Marvel's Spider-Man 2 news. Fans have been speculating that something new could be shared alongside the new trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, scheduled to be published later today. We'll see in a few hours if that's really the case.

Meanwhile, let's recap what we already know about Marvel's Spider-Man 2. To begin with, Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be teaming up against Venom, who makes his first appearance in the Spider-Verse created by Insomniac for its games.

Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations Ryan Schneider said back when the game was first unveiled:

Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great Super Hero story, but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask.

Much of the development team that brought you Marvel’s Spider-Man is returning to produce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including Bryan Intihar (creative director) and Ryan Smith (game director). Today’s game footage trailer is merely just a glimpse at what’s in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down. And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’re also delighted to welcome back Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. We’ve been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast.

Of course, Marvel Games also contributes to the development of these titles. Vice President Bill Rosemann teased a while ago that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be darker than the previous games.

There are multiple foes. I can say the story very much continues and picks up from Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s the next big chapter. There are a lot of treats, a lot of characters that were in the first two games that you’ll see here. It’s Miles, it’s Peter, it’s Venom, it’s a mysterious voice. It’s everything you love, but more. And I would say if the first Spider-Man was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire Strikes Back. It’s a little darker.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5, though given the recent launches of Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, it's fair to assume the platform will eventually get the sequel.