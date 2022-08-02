Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’s Price Has Been Lowered on Steam For the UK, Australia and Other Territories

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's price has been dropped on Steam in select territories, and this change affects pre-orders, which have to be canceled to be able to pre-order the game at the correct price.

A new post shared on Steam confirms that the game developed by Insomniac launching next week on PC has been priced incorrectly in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel. The price has now been fixed, but all those who pre-ordered the game at the old price will need to cancel their pre-order to get a full refund and pre-order again to do so at the lower price.

If you pre-purchased Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, the title was incorrectly priced in these markets;

Australia

Israel

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Switzerland

UK

We have now fixed this issue. Other markets have not been affected. If you pre-purchased the title AND are from any of the above markets, you will want to follow the steps below to ensure you receive the correct lower price.

Cancel your current pre-purchase of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC to receive a full refund Pre-purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered again to receive the corrected lower price point before August 12th to receive early unlock bonuses

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered makes its debut on PC this month, complete with exclusive features such as NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA DLAA support, and ultra-wide resolutions support:

PC Optimized Graphics

Enjoy a variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA.

Ray-traced reflections and improved shadows*

See the city come to life with improved shadows and stunning ray-traced reflection options with a variety of quality modes to choose from.

Ultra-wide Monitor support**

Take in the cinematic sights of Marvel’s New York with support for a range of screen setups, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolutions.

Controls and Customization

Feel what it’s like to play as Spider-Man through immersive haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects using a PlayStation DualSense™ controller on a wired USB connection. Enjoy full mouse and keyboard support with various customizable control options.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered launches on PC on August 12th. The remaster is also available on PlayStation 5, while the original version is available on PlayStation 4.