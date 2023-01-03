Marvel’s Spider-Man VR Mod by Luke Ross Is Now Available to Patreon Subscribers

Renowned Virtual Reality modder Luke Ross released the highly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man VR mod late last week as an exclusive perk of his Patreon VR friend tier (priced at €11+VAT monthly).

With Marvel's Spider-Man VR mod, you can now play both Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in Virtual Reality mode on PC. As you will recall, the games were released recently on PC. They feature support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, ray traced effects, and are extremely well optimized, which is certainly a perk for any VR mod.

Additionally, Marvel's Spider-Man VR mod supports the new AER 2.0 technique developed by Luke Ross. Alternate Eye Rendering is a performance-enhancing technique where only one eye is rendered at a time while the other is reprojected from the last image. The first version of AER suffered from heavy ghosting, while AER 2.0 supposedly fixed this issue entirely. You can read more about AER 2.0 in a public blog post penned by Luke Ross himself.

YouTuber Beardo Benjo was the first allowed to check out the Marvel's Spider-Man VR mod, seemingly having a blast with it. The footage above was captured using an Oculus Quest 2 with an Airlink connection on a PC with an RTX 4090 GPU, an i9 12900K CPU, and 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

As a reminder, Luke Ross released a lot of great VR mods for titles like Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption 2, and the Mafia franchise. However, all 2K and Rockstar titles had to be taken down in July 2022 when Luke Ross received a takedown notice from Take-Two Interactive. As such, they are not available anymore for his Patreon subscribers.

A new Marvel's Spider-Man game will be released later this year for PlayStation 5. Sony is about to launch PlayStation VR2, but there's no information on whether Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be compatible with PS VR2 in any way.