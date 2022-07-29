Menu
Company

Steam Deck Supply Chain Issues Solved; Current Reservation Holders Should Expect Their Units by End of 2022

Ule Lopez
Jul 29, 2022
Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is Valve’s attempt at making a portable console that players can take anywhere, which (very obviously) runs approved Steam titles. Purchasing the console would lead to buyers reserving it, and needing to wait until it’s shipped. Well, on that front, Valve’s put out an update for countries that can, in fact, reserve and buy the console.

In a blog post on Steam, Valve mentions that production is actually going faster than expected and will move some reservations up. Some of the Q4 2022 (October 2022 ~ December 2022) reservations will be moved up to Q3 (July 2022 ~ September 2022). That means that you may very well get your console sooner than initially anticipated.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Steam Deck Client Beta Update Introduces New Keyboard For Traditional Chinese, Achievements Page to Overlay and More

The blog post continues, as well. Everyone else beyond Q4 2022 has been moved back into the Q4 2022 timeframe, and newer reservations will be in that Q4 2022 timeframe. If queues become too extreme for this window, then some reservations will overflow into Q1 of 2023 (January 2023 ~ March 2023).

Players will be able to visit the Steam Deck website to check their reservation status, and if you haven’t ordered one yet, you can do so there as well. Three bundles will be available to new buyers, which can be seen below:

  • 64GB eMMC - includes the console and a carrying case (priced at $399.99)
  • 256GB NVMe SSD - includes the console but with faster storage than the former, the carrying case, and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle (priced at $529.99)
  • 5126GB NVMe SSD - this version includes the fastest available storage for the Steam Deck (and the console also has premium anti-glare etched glass), the carrying case, an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle, and an exclusive virtual keyboard theme (priced at $649.99)

We’ll continue to update you with more news about Steam Deck reservations as it is released. In other news, the Tomb Raider film has plunged into chaos as the license is in a bidding war and the main actress steps down.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order