Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Early Comparison Video Highlights Almost Identical Visual Quality Between PC and PlayStation 5

A new Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered early comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual differences between the upcoming PC version and the PlayStation 5 release.

The video, which has been put together by Cycu1, uses footage from the PC Features Trailer released yesterday, placing it side by side with footage taken from the PlayStation 5 release. And, outside of blurriness most likely caused by video compression, the two versions of the game look almost identical.

Alongside the PC Features trailer, Sony provided some additional information on the exclusive features that will be available in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC when it launches next month:

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you’ve got three monitors, we’ve got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches on PC on August 12th worldwide.