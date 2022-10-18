Spider-Man 2 for PS5 Still Slated for 2023, Insomniac Reaffirms; Team is Making “Good Progress”

Spider-Man 2, the sequel to Insomniac’s 2018 hit title, is still slated for a release next year, the developer has said.

The sequel was announced during Sony’s PlayStation showcase last year, but due to the absence of new details or a trailer, some seem to worry that the title won’t be ready for its planned release in 2023. The official Insomniac Games Twitter account has now responded to some of these concerns by stating that the PS5 title is still planned to release next year. In addition, the studio explained that showing off games requires effort, time, coordination, and resources – things that can also be used for development.

“Don't”, Insomniac said when a fan expressed its concerns over a 2023 release. “We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination.”

Fans will surely be pleased that Spider-Man 2 is still planned to release somewhere next year.

Spider-Man 2 was officially announced back in September of last year alongside Marvel’s Wolverine (also by Insomniac). As confirmed by Insomniac, the CGI-quality teaser that Insomniac showed off was running in real-time on PlayStation 5. The sequel will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales facing the ever-popular Venom.

As revealed by Marvel Games Vice President Bill Roseman, the game will be darker in tone, comparing the sequel to the sequel to the original Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back.

“There are multiple foes”, Rosemann said last year. “I can say the story very much continues and picks up from Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s the next big chapter. There are a lot of treats, a lot of characters that were in the first two games that you’ll see here.”

“And I would say if the first Spider-Man was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire [Strikes Back]. It’s a little darker".

PC gamers are about to get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, by the way. You can read all about this port's features here.