Menu
Company

The Last of Us Multiplayer Standalone Game Could Be Free to Play

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 26, 2022, 04:00 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
The Last of Us Multiplayer

It's been a rather long time since Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us multiplayer would not be included with the release of Part II, later motivating the choice with the studio's intention to deliver a much bigger and more ambitious game that warranted a standalone release.

In the following two years, we've only had leaks of a potential Battle Royale-inspired map and assurances from Naughty Dog that The Last of Us multiplayer would be worth the wait. Luckily, series creator Neil Druckmann broke the silence at the Summer Game Fest 2022.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Last of Us HBO Series’ First Full Trailer Offers a Grim Tone and a Glimpse of the Infected

What started out as a The Last of Us multiplayer mode has evolved. Due to the team's ambition, we really wanted to do something beyond what we've ever done before at Naughty Dog. We felt the way to do it justice was to make it a standalone title. They've been working on it for the past two years, and the ambition has grown.

This game is big. It's as big as any of our single-player games and, in some ways, bigger. It's got a story. The way we're telling that story is very unique to this game. It's got a brand new cast of characters. It takes place in another part of the United States. It's being headed by veterans of Uncharted and The Last of Us. You're going to see a lot more of this game come next year.

Ahead of 2023's expected info blowout, though, a Live Operations Producer job listing on Naughty Dog's website hints that the business model will be free to play.

We’re looking for a Live Ops Producer to support our major new multiplayer title. We are looking for the right candidate to get in early and help define the processes, requirements, and infrastructure that will support the project through launch and beyond.

Bonus Skills:

Proven experience in a production role supporting a AAA, free to play, live title.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Last of Us Part I May Tease a Future Fantasy Naughty Dog Project

While this is not surprising, as we already assumed The Last of Us multiplayer would be one of Sony's planned ten live service games, it's hard not to be concerned with the monetization. Even if it is merely restricted to cosmetic items, it could be utterly immersion-breaking to see opponents clad in weird costumes in the middle of the apocalypse.

In other The Last of Us news, the Part I remake (already available on PS5) should be landing soon on PC, while the HBO TV series is expected in early 2023.

Products mentioned in this post

The Last of Us Part I
USD 70
The Last of Us Part II
USD 51

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order