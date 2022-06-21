Xbox Game Pass Adds Far Cry 5, FIFA 22, More in Late June; 3 Months for $1 Deal Returns

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late June, and there are some big-sellers on the way, including Far Cry 5, FIFA 22, and Total War: Three Kingdoms. Players will also be able to get their hands on Naraka: Bladepoint the day it launches on console later this month.

Here are your late-June PC and console Game Pass titles:

Shadowrun Trilogy (Cloud and Console) – Available now The Shadowrun Trilogy comprises 3 cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades. Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) – Available now Total War: Three Kingdoms is the first in the multi award-winning strategy series to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Combining a gripping turn-based campaign game of empire-building, statecraft and conquest with stunning real-time battles, Total War: Three Kingdoms redefines the series in an age of heroes and legends. FIFA 22 (Console and PC) EA Play – June 23 FIFA 22 is coming soon to The Play List with EA Play, so PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can experience fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode. Plus, score monthly recurring rewards like Ultimate Team Stadium Sets, Seasonal XP Boosts, and more. Keep up to date with all the EA Play benefits here! Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 23 Naraka: Bladepoint is an up to 60-player mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities – inspired by the legends of the Far East. Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1 Welcome to Hope County, Montana, the land of the free and brave, but also the home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. For a limited time, Microsoft is offering new subscribers 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for only $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks?