Spend Less and Grab the Apple Watch Series 3 for Just $179

Apple Watch Series 3 with 38mm Case Size Available for Just $179, Save $20 Instantly on Multiple Color Options

Little do people know that they don’t have to spend a huge amount of money in order to get the Apple Watch experience. Right now, you can spend $179 and get on the bandwagon with the Apple Watch Series 3.

The Apple Watch Series features the classic design from the original Apple Watch, but this one is way better in every single way. First and foremost, the performance is going to be top-notch, thanks to the dual-core S3 chip. Whether you are clocking in a workout, replying to text messages, or enjoying some games on your wrist, the S3 chip will handle it all.

Then there is the beautiful Retina display itself which makes everything look great. Navigating menus, looking at text, photos and even videos sent over iMessage look absolutely fantastic. It’s almost like magic.

For navigating around, there’s the Digital Crown. Just turn it with your finger and you’ll be scrolling up, down, zooming in or out without much effort.

There is a lot to love about the Series 3 and the best part is the price itself. For $179, you are getting the full Apple Watch experience and there’s no other wearable for an iPhone user that comes as close.

This deal applies to both the black and silver models of the Apple Watch.

