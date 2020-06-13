Beats Solo Pro, Apple’s Premium Over-Ear Headphones With Custom H1 Chip Get a Significant $70 Discount

If high-performance wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are your jam, then you’ll absolutely love the deal on Amazon for the Beats Solo Pro. Available in multiple colors, these wireless headphones now cost $230 on Amazon, marking a $70 price cut. Now if you have an iPhone or an iPad, the presence of Apple’s custom H1 chip running in the Beats Solo Pro means you will effortlessly be able to pair with both devices without jumping into the settings section.

Another reason why these would be a terrific fit is that astounding battery life. Whether the Beats Solo Pro are connected to an iPhone or an Android smartphone, that 22-hour battery life is phenomenal, and keep in mind that this is with active noise cancellation enabled. With the feature disabled, the Beats Solo Pro can deliver up to a whopping 40 hours of listening time.

If by chance you happen to be low on battery, you can plug in the Beats Solo Pro for only 10 minutes and these wireless headphones will provide up to three hours of listening time. This is all thanks to the Fast Fuel charging technology that helps to deliver more endurance when the battery is running low. There is also support for ‘Hey Siri’ and you can activate the virtual assistant using voice commands, so that’s a plus too.

The Beats Solo Pro are also sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for rigorous outdoor activities, all the while being far more affordable than ever before. So how about it; $230 for a pair of high-end over-ear headphones? Sounds like a terrific deal to us.