Sony’s Popular WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones Are Down to Just $244 [Original Price – $349]
The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones have been around for around two years now and there have been lots of occasions where they were spotted being discounted at an attractive price. On Amazon, these premium wireless phones have been discounted to $244 for the international warranty or $278 for the U.S. version. If you’re confused between the two versions, let us break them down for you.
With the international warranty version, you won’t be getting the official limited 1-year warranty provided by Sony USA. However, you’ll still be entitled to a 14-day window in which you can return any defective products to the seller free of charge. In short, if you’ll pay the extra $30, you’ll be covered under warranty. We believe that for an extra $30, it’s a small price to pay to get proper after-sales support.
With the discount, you’re getting a cheaper pair of wireless headphones, but the same great features. In short, you’ll get to experience active noise cancellation, along with a 30-hour battery life, a carrying case, and an attractive design that people would love to carry around.
So what do you think? $244 for a premium pair of wireless headphones? Not a bad deal.
Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for $244 (international warranty)
Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for $278 (U.S. warranty)
