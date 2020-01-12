Sony Will Have PS5 Only Titles at Launch, Jason Schreier Says; Microsoft Will be A lot Less About Exclusives

In a recent Kotaku Splitscreen podcast, Jason Schreier talks about exclusives for Sony’s upcoming PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

As covered earlier this year, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X won’t have exclusive titles from its first-party studios until late 2021. “As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices”, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty told MCV. “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”

As we wrote, Microsoft wants to make sure that players don't feel like their having to make a choice between console generations.

So no, Xbox Series X exclusives for a longer period, but cross-gen Xbox One/Series X titles instead. But what about Sony and its PS5? According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, Sony is taking a different route than Microsoft with its upcoming next-gen console. Please note that this podcast was recorded even before the MCV interview with Matt Booty that we referred to above.

In the podcast, Schreier was asked whether he knows how much PS5/Xbox Series X exclusives and cross-gen titles there will be at launch, after which Schreier replied that the next Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed installment will most definitely be a cross-gen title, as will most third-party games will be.

“I’ve heard some of the PS5 launch titles”, Schreier said. “I won’t say them yet as I probably will want to some kind of report on that stuff for the future. But those will be on PS5 only.”

Regarding Xbox Series X exclusives Schreier added, “I haven’t heard anything about Xbox first-party games but I’m sure their stuff is going to be as usual on as much stuff as possible. Actually they already said that Halo Infinite is going to be cross-gen. So, Microsoft I’m sure will be a lot less about exclusives.

What are your thoughts on this? Which Xbox exclusives would you like to see release on the Series X? Do you prefer cross-gen titles of console-exclusives? Hit the comments below.