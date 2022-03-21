Godfall: Ultimate Edition Is Coming to Xbox (with VRR & Dolby Vision Support) and Steam

Following the announcement of the Exalted free update, Gearbox and Counterplay Games have revealed today that Godfall: Ultimate Edition will be available on the same day, April 7th. It'll also be the occasion to launch the game on other platforms, such as Xbox consoles and Valve's Steam store on PC. These platforms will enjoy a limited-time discount as well, as Godfall: Ultimate Edition will launch at $29.99 on Xbox and Steam instead of the regular $39.99.

Daniel Nordlander, Game Director at Counterplay Games, said in a statement:

Godfall Exalted Free Update Is The Game’s Biggest to Date

Godfall: Ultimate Edition is the pinnacle of the epic high fantasy adventure we set out to make when developing our ambitious next-gen RPG. Ultimate Edition not only opens the realms of Aperion to Xbox and Steam players, but also contains the recently announced Exalted Update, our latest and largest addition to the game. The combination of several major fan-driven changes and new platform availability truly makes this the absolute best time for anyone to join the fight against Macros.

The Xbox version of Godfall: Ultimate Edition is coming with specific enhancements such as Variable Refresh Rate and Dolby Vision support, both unavailable on PlayStation consoles.