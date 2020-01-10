Xbox Series X Exclusive Games From Xbox Game Studios Will Start Coming One Year After Launch

The Xbox Series X is releasing later this year, but it seems like it will take longer to see next-gen exclusive titles from Xbox Game Studios.

Speaking with MCV, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty confirmed that all games coming from the studios over this year and the next will be cross-gen titles. This will allow those who invest in an Xbox console between now the Xbox Series X release to feel like they have made a good investment.

As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices. We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.

While there won't be Xbox Series X exclusive games at launch, Microsoft will still make sure to showcase the console's power and features with select franchises, like Halo.

Our approach is to pick one or two IP that we’re going to focus on and make sure that they’re there at the launch of the console, taking advantage of all the features. And for us, that’s going to be Halo Infinite, which is a big opportunity. It’s the first time in over 15 years that we’ll have a Halo title launching in sync with a new console. And that team is definitely going to be doing things to take advantage of [Series X].

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide.