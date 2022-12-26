ASRock Bringing Sonic The Hedgehog Theme To Mainstream B760 Motherboards

ASRock is the only brand to have introduced the 'Sonic The Hedgehog' theme on its motherboards which will soon be coming to B760 too.

ASRock's B760 Sonic Motherboard Pictured, Making Intel 12th & 13th Gen CPUs Go Fast!

Currently, there's just one Sonic The Hedgehog-themed motherboard out for retail and that's the ASRock Z790 PG Sonic. But soon, ASRock will be introducing the second Sonic motherboard in the form of the ASRock B760 PG Sonic.

ASRock is readying its next Sonic motherboard, the B760 PG Sonic. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

In pictures published by Videocardz, we can see that the ASRock B760 PG Sonic is an mATX form factor design and features the B760 chipset, which should cater to the mainstream user. It can be seen that the motherboard features a white/silver/blue color theme with Sonic logos scattered across the heatsinks. There's even a Sonic ring sticker on the I/O plate while the PCB has traces of lightning left by Sonic as he speeds his way to victory.

The ASRock B760 PG Sonic motherboard carries what looks to be a 14+1+1 phase VRM design that is powered by dual 8-pin connectors. There are also four DDR5 DIMM slots that can support up to 128 GB capacities and some really fast transfer speeds. The motherboard has a single PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 slot, a single PCIe Gen 4.0 x1 slot, & three M.2 slots plus an additional M.2 WiFi slot that is pre-installed with a WiFi card. All three M.2 SSD slots are covered by heatsinks and there are four SATA III ports on the motherboard.

For I/O, ASRock's B760 PG Sonic comes with a 3-channel HD Audio jack, 8 USB ports (2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2), a 2.5G Ethernet LAN port, a WIFI 6E antenna connector, Display Port and HDMI outputs.

Intel and AMD will be competing in the mainstream segment with the 13th Gen Non-K & Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU families. Both CPU lineups will take full advantage of budget motherboards to attract gamers. While AMD has its B650 lineup which is DDR5-only, Intel has both B660 (DDR4 + DDR5) and the upcoming B760 (DDR4 + DDR5) motherboards for gamers & general consumers.

There are reports that the upcoming lineup will cost up to 10% higher than the existing B660 designs but that remains to be seen. Intel's B760 motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be available in the first week of January, just a week prior to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU launch.