Sonic Origins To Feature Classic and Anniversary Modes, New Missions and More

Sonic Origins, the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog collection including five classic games, is going to feature two different play modes, among other additional content.

A listing for the game has gone up early on the Australian PlayStation Network, as reported on the Sonic Stadium forums, revealing that all of the games included in the collection will be playable in Classic or Anniversary Mode. The first will allow players to experience the games with their original resolution and mechanics, while the second will let them experience the classic Sonic games with a 16:9 aspect ratio and with infinite lives.

According to the new Sonic Origins listing, the collection will also feature missions that allow players to collect coins that can be used to unlock new content and challenges.

Classic Sonic Re-Defined This product entitles you to download both the digital PS4™ version and the digital PS5™ version of this game. Relive the classic collected adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in the newly remastered Sonic Origins! From the iconic Green Hill Zone to the treacherous Death Egg Robot, you'll speed down memory lane to thwart the sinister plans of Doctor Robotnik in polished high definition! This latest version includes new areas to explore, additional animations, and a brand new Anniversary mode! Classic Re-Defined

Explore the classic Sonic titles in high-resolution, with all-new opening and ending animations for each title! New Unlockables

Complete various missions to collect coins to unlock new content, challenges, and Special Stages through the Museum. Classic and Anniversary Mode

Choose to Spin Dash your way through the numerous zones in Classic mode with the game's original resolution and limited lives, or the new Anniversary mode with unlimited lives and revamped fullscreen resolution.

Sonic Origins' release date has yet to be confirmed, but with the listing going up early, and the game getting rated in South Korea, it is likely that it won't take much longer for the collection to release. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.