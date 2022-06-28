Sony Launches “Inzone” Line of PC Gaming Monitors and Accessories, Will be Used for EVO 2022

Sony has become increasingly invested in the sphere of PC gaming, porting many of their recent PlayStation hits like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn to the platform. Well, now they’re going a step further, revealing “Inzone,” a new line of PC gaming monitors and accessories. While the line will undoubtedly expand in the future, for now, it includes two monitors, the 4K Inzone M9 ($900) and the 1080p Inzone M3 ($530), and three headsets, the Inzone H9 ($300), Inzone H7 ($230), and the wired Inzone M3 ($100).

The 27-inch Inzone M9 offers a 4K picture, VRR, HDR with full-array local dimming, a 144hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Meanwhile, the M3 is only 1080p and offers fewer HDR features, but as a bonus, kicks the refresh rate up to 240hz. Meanwhile, the H3, H7, and H9 headsets offer 360 spatial sound, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, noise canceling, and other features. You can get more details on the Inzone line of products, below.

Gaming Monitors Overview The all new Inzone M9 gaming monitor with HDR offers 4K resolution3 and high-contrast with Full Array Local Dimming for gamers looking for a high-contrast experience when playing games with deep blacks and brightness. Gamers can also look forward to a 144Hz refresh rate, IPS and 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time for quick reactions. Additionally, the Inzone M3 gaming monitor provides a high refresh rate of 240Hz with 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) and variable refresh rate technologies, allowing gamers to accurately capture movements of rivals in shooter games. Designed to Fit for Unique Playing Styles The unique, low depth tripod on both the Inzone M9 and Inzone M3 monitor stands provide total gaming comfort while optimizing desk space for peripherals. With a small monitor footprint, players can easily position an angled keyboard and large gaming mouse pad around or under the display. Additionally, Inzone M9 and Inzone M3 offer adjustable height and tilt, a selection of rear lighting colors and cable management for a clean desktop. Interoperability for Better Gameplay, Perfect for PlayStation5 The Inzone M9 monitor provides Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which works with PlayStation 5 consoles to automatically recognize the monitor during initial setup and optimizes HDR settings. Gaming Headsets Overview The new line will feature two new wireless headsets, the Inzone H9 with up to 32 hours of battery life and Inzone H7 with up to 40 hours of battery life, along with a wired headset, the Inzone H3. All three models are equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function, allowing users to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members. Take Action First with Precise Target Detection Sony's 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming activated by the Inzone Hub PC software reproduces spatial sound out of multi-channel audio signals as the game creators intended. This accurate sound reproduction boosts spatial awareness, enabling the player to precisely hear footsteps and movements. Additionally, with the smartphone app "360 Spatial Sound Personalizer," headset users can get the spatial sound optimized to their ear shape for truly personalized gameplay. Game for Hours in Comfort The wide, soft headband cushion spreads the weight evenly across the player's head for long-term wearing comfort. The earpads are shaped to minimize pressure on the player's ears by optimizing contact with the side of their head. Noise Canceling and Ambient Sound Mode From noisy heaters and PC fans, to loud construction work outside, Inzone H9 has multiple noise-canceling microphones that keep out any performance disturbing noise. To further the gaming experience, Sony has incorporated the same Dual Noise Sensor Technology used in the Industry-Leading 1000X series headphones for invincible gaming. Users will never miss important ambient sounds such as a phone call, the doorbell ringing or a partner speaking while playing games with Ambient Sound Mode.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sony has announced the EVO 2022 fighting game tournament will be played using Inzone monitors and headsets. I say unsurprisingly, as Sony recently purchased the tournament. If anybody’s going to pick up on issues with gaming monitors, it’s the ever-picky hardcore fighting game community, so Sony’s Inzone line is being put to the test right off the bat.

Sony’s Inzone products will be available sometime this summer. You can pre-order the Inzone M9 and Inzone M3 directly from Sony and other retailers. You can pre-order the Inzone H3, Inzone H7, and Inzone H9 from Amazon.