Snapdragon 875 Single-Core, Multi-Core Score Leak Shows It Lags Far Behind Apple’s A14 Bionic

We’re in the last quarter of 2020, and that only means we’ll be greeted with the unveiling of the Snapdragon 875 that’s expected to take place on December 1. However, before that day arrives, we’ll certainly have our fair share of benchmarks, and on this occasion, we get to see how the Snapdragon 875 performs in both single-core and multi-core. In one way, it’s faster than both the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus. In other ways, there’s no competition for the A14 Bionic right now.

In Fact, the Snapdragon 875 Scores Less Than the Snapdragon 865 Plus in the Multi-Core Results

Some performance numbers have been shared by TechDroider, who claims that they belong to the upcoming OnePlus 9. As you can see in the image below, the term ‘Lahaina’ is spotted, which is supposedly the codename for the Snapdragon 875. According to a previous rumor, there are expected to be two versions of Qualcomm’s upcoming SoC, with the slightly more powerful variant codenamed ‘Lahaina+,’ suggesting that this will be the Snapdragon 875 Plus.

Coming to the benchmarks, it appears that Qualcomm had an opportunity to beat Apple’s A14 Bionic, and it wasn’t able to capitalize it with the Snapdragon 875. If you take a look at the scores below, the chipset can beat the Snapdragon 865 Plus in single-core scores, but surprisingly cannot outperform it in the multi-core results, at least according to the Geekbench 5 charts. This can mean that either the OnePlus 9 is an engineering sample and some tweaks will be required, or Qualcomm wants to focus on power-efficiency rather than raw performance.

OnePlus 9 LE2117 - Snapdragon 875 5G + 8GB RAM pic.twitter.com/7SD8oDwry0 — TechDroider (@techdroider) November 15, 2020

These results are astounding, to say the least, because an earlier Snapdragon 875 benchmark leak showed the upcoming SoC was 38 percent faster than the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which was an impressive gain. In short, these results disappointed us considerably, but that doesn’t mean we should drown our hopes for 2021. Since Qualcomm's official announcement hasn’t kicked off, we’ll advise you to treat these numbers with a pinch of salt, and we’ll be back with more details.

For now, what do you think of these results? Do you feel that actual Snapdragon 875 numbers will be different? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: TechDroider