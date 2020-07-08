Snapdragon 865 Plus Gets Benchmarked on AnTuTu; Score Reaches Nearly 650,000, With Entire CPU Configuration Leaked

As we get closer to the rumored unveiling of the Snapdragon 865 Plus later this month, it’s only natural that benchmarking scores of the SoC will start to appear. The latest AnTuTu run takes the upcoming Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone for a run, and here are the results you’ve been waiting for.

Benchmark Leak Also Reveals That Just the Single Kryo 585 Prime Core Will Be Running at 3.09GHz - Remaining Will Be Running at Default Frequencies

The Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone armed with a Snapdragon 865 Plus, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage managed to obtain an overall score of 648,871 points in AnTuTu. That’s certainly an impressive figure, but we’re also glad that AnTuTu managed to provide additional details concerning the CPU configuration of the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

ASUS’ Latest Teaser Confirms the Snapdragon 865 Plus Will Be a Part of the Upcoming ROG Phone 3

Where the regular Snapdragon 865 was running the Kryo 585 Prime core at 2.84GHz, the same core running in the Snapdragon 865 Plus is clocked at 3.09GHz, delivering a small performance increase when required. However, the frequencies of the remaining cores are consistent between the two chipsets, which isn’t strange to see as the same difference was seen when comparing last year’s Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 855.

Unfortunately, the clock speeds of the Adreno 650 weren’t provided in the benchmarking run, though a tipster does reveal that the Snapdragon 865 Plus will have a faster GPU as well. Other specifications of the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone includes that 144Hz refresh rate, which is the same refresh rate running on the company’s Legion line of gaming notebooks, which is nice to see.

Now all that remains is an official announcement from Qualcomm, which isn’t expected to be far thanks to ASUS’ mini-teaser, which has now been removed. It highlighted that the ROG Phone 3 will become official on July 22, so we believe that’s the date when Qualcomm will also unveil the Snapdragon 865 Plus, so keep your fingers crossed and stay tuned for that announcement.

News Source: Weibo