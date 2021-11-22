Large 4500mAh Batteries, 65W Charge Support Rumored to Be a Part of Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Flagships Next Year

A ton of focus is given to a smartphone chipset’s performance and power efficiency while ignoring the majority of areas, which should be given attention. With the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1, which has outperformed the Snapdragon 888 in a previous benchmark, we could see several manufacturers adopt larger 4500mAh batteries and 65W charge support as standard, leading to faster recharge times and longer ‘screen on’ duration.

Several Chinese Phone Makers Have Already Standardized 65W Charge Support

Where rumors earlier called Qualcomm’s flagship chipset the Snapdragon 898, Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station believed it would be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. Now, he is back with an update on the same SoC on the microblogging website, claiming that 2022 Android flagships sporting the top-tier chipset will feature two common traits; a bigger battery and the ability to top the battery faster.

Given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will be mass produced on Samsung’s 4nm process, we expect some improvements in the power-efficiency category. This will be advantageous for many phone manufacturers, including Chinese ones, as they may be able to use a 4500mAh cell and still provide incredible battery life for users. Using a smaller battery could also free up internal space, allowing future smartphones to tout improved technologies.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is also expected to feature an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem, meaning that this chip will not be kept separately from the primary SoC, which again, means space-saving. As for the 65W charge support, it is likely that Qualcomm will limit the battery to utilize the aforementioned wattage at up to 70-80 percent, and from there, it will limit the cell to use fewer watts to ensure longevity.

It is no secret that pumping more watts in a small enclosure like a smartphone will severely reduce its lifespan, not to mention degrade the battery at a faster rate. Qualcomm will hold its 2021 Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 30, so it is likely we will get to hear more about the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 then, so stay tuned.

News Source: DCS