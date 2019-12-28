Smartphone Discounts Brings Asus ROG Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy A80, More Down to Extremely Low

There are some pretty great smartphones out there and if you're looking to upgrade yours then you have come to the right place. That's right, we have the best smartphone discounts that you can avail right now. Our list includes the amazing Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and many more. So let's dive in to see some more details on the offer.

Get the Best Smartphone Discounts for a Limited Time - Offers Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, More

Before we head over to the list, take note that the smartphone discounts are only applicable for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon. So hurry up and order the one that you want as soon as you can.

Samsung Galaxy A80

One of my personal favorite on our list of smartphone discounts, the Samsung Galaxy A80 features an all-screen design thanks to the rotating camera mechanism. The display is one of the best aspects of the device and media consumption is just on a whole new level. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It is available at a 41 percent off, priced at $399.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is probably the best smartphone on our list that delivers great value for money. It features Snapdragon 855 coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. In addition, the device also features an all-screen design thanks to the pop-up camera mechanism. It can handle any game you want. It is available at an 8 percent off, priced at $349. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus ROG Phone 2

If you want a smartphone that's not only fast but unique, then get the Asus ROG Phone 2. It's designed for mobile gamers and it lives up to the name. The 120Hz display is amazing and fluid while best for playing high-end games. It features Snapdragon 855 Plus with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It is available at a 26 percent off as part of our list of smartphone discounts, priced at $528.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi 9T

The Xiaomi Mi 9T is the cheapest on our list that features the same design as that of its Pro variant. In terms of what's powering the device is a Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64Gb of storage. It is available at a 23 percent off, priced at $299.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of smartphone discounts for now. There is a wide range of options available so act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Also, the new Amazfit GTR Lite is now also available on discount, get it as soon as you can.

Which smartphone are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.