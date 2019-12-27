Amazfit GTR Lite Launched With Sharp AMOLED Screen, Ceramic Bezels, More – Get it Now at Just $109.99

Amazfit GTR is one of our best selling items and the company has now launched a lite version of the wearable. That's right, Amazfit GTR Lite is now available to order at a special discount which makes the price come down to just $109.99. Let's dive in to see some more details on the new Amazfit GTR Lite and what it has to offer compared to the standard version.

Amazfit GTR Lite Now Available at Just $109.99 - Comes with Ceramic Bezels, Sharp AMOLED Display, More

Before we share more details on the GTR Lite, take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time as part of the initial promotion. So be sure to order your share as soon as you can. For the first 1000 customers, Amazfit has also packed free watch bands valued at $9.99. Henceforth, get it as soon as you can.

Get Amazfit GTR Lite at Just $109.99 With Free Gift Here

Starting off with the design, the Amazfit GTR Lite features ceramic bezels - something we only expect in high-end smartwatches. The circular display comes in 47mm, so you're compromising on the size. In addition, the sharp AMOLED screen features 321 pixels per inch and not to forget that it's bright. On first look, the GTR does not look like a Lite variant of the lineup since all of the essentials and health-related features are present.

In terms of what the Amazfit GTR Lite brings in terms of functionality is 8 Sports Modes, 24 days battery life, 5 ATM waterproof, 100+ watch faces and more. You also get raise-to-wake functionality which compliments battery life. All of your health data is available at a glance. You can see all your messages, control music, and more.

The GTR Lite is available at a 27 percent off for a limited time only. This makes the price come down to just $109.99 - a lot cheaper than the standard 47mm variant of the lineup compromising on little to no differences. Head over to this link to get it.

So get your share as soon as you can before the discount reverts back to its original model. Also, if you hurry, you will receive free watch bands worth $9.99. See more Amazfit smartwatches on discount.

What are your thoughts on the GTR Lite? Are you looking to get it? Let us know in the comments.