Skyblivion Mod New Preview Video Shows Brand New Footage; Looks Better Than Skyrim Special Edition

New Skyblivion footage has been shared online with a new video, showing more of the ambitious mod that aims to recreate The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in its entirety inside the Skyrim engine.

The new footage has been shared on YouTube by Heavy Burns, who has worked on the first Skyblivion dev diary.

Skyblivion Mod Looks Better Than Ever in New Development Diary Video

The new footage is leftover footage not used for the dev diary, but it still looks great nonetheless. According to Heavy Burns, Skyblivion is going to look even better than Skyrim Special Edition does.

For the past few years The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion has been remastered in the skyrim engine creating one of the most anticipated projects of all time. Skyblivion. I had the pleasure of working alongside the team to help put together the first of their dev diary videos and while doing so i got a chance to get some of my own Skyblivion gameplay that was left over from the final cut. Although the Skyblivion release date is yet to be confirmed. And still wont be finished for a short while, their progress is outstanding and the dev diary aims to show just how far they have came up until this point.

As already mentioned, Skyblivion will be as close as an Oblivion fan-made remaster can get, as it will include all of the original game's content.

Here is a list of whats new: Armors, weapons and shields are in-game, NPC’s have been manually created, new textures have been made by Anvil Citizen for the Imperial City and some clutter, flora has been replaced with custom models by 3AMt and the first creature is in-game courtesy of Aerisarn, a video of which can by found on my channel. Furthermore we have our first quests and voiced dialogue thanks to Ormin and Zilav

From here on out progress will be faster and updates more frequent. Though there is still allot of work left a release date is coming closer and closer.

The Skyblivion mod is currently in development, and a release date has yet to be confirmed