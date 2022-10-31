Menu
Company

Skyrim, Fallout 4, Resident Evil Village To Get Unofficial NVIDIA DLSS Support

Francesco De Meo
Oct 31, 2022, 08:26 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Resident Evil Village will get unofficial NVIDIA DLSS support via mods in the future.

As reported by Flat2VR, modder PureDark has been working to introduce NVIDIA DLSS support to the three games. A new video has also been shared, showcasing how DLSS will improve not only performance but also visual quality in Skyrim. Very impressive results, considering this is still a very early implementation.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Fallout 4 New Vegas Mod New Screenshots Showcase Environments, Player Homes, User Interface and More

While Skyrim and Fallout 4 are getting NVIDIA DLSS support, Resident Evil Village will also be getting AMD FSR 2.0 support alongside support for NVIDIA's upscaling technology. You can check out how the two compare with Native TAA by going here.

Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Resident Evil Village aren't the only games that will get NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 support via mods in the future, as PureDark is also working on adding them to the Resident Evil 2 remake alongside Intel XeSS. As for the other mods, we still do not know when this mod will become available.

Between Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Resident Evil Village, Fallout 4 seems the more likely game to get official NVIDIA DLSS support in the future, as a next-gen update will release sometime in 2023, bringing unspecified improvements. As consoles will be getting 4K resolution support, which is obviously already available in the PC version of the game, it is not unlikely that DLSS support may be added alongside other PC-exclusive features.

FALLOUT 4 IS GOING NEXT-GEN

Prepare for the future: A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4! Coming in 2023, this free update will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC systems, including performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content!

Products mentioned in this post

Resident Evil 2
USD 22
Resident Evil Village
USD 34
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order