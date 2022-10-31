Skyrim, Fallout 4, Resident Evil Village To Get Unofficial NVIDIA DLSS Support

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Resident Evil Village will get unofficial NVIDIA DLSS support via mods in the future.

As reported by Flat2VR, modder PureDark has been working to introduce NVIDIA DLSS support to the three games. A new video has also been shared, showcasing how DLSS will improve not only performance but also visual quality in Skyrim. Very impressive results, considering this is still a very early implementation.

🔥 Skyrim & Fallout 4 VR DLSS Support 🔥 Master modder PureDark has been working on adding DLSS to VR games like a madman. He just got DLSS working in Skyrim which will improve both performance (which means room for more graphics mods) + look much sharper than the blurry TAA pic.twitter.com/gGARIFcAl5 — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) October 30, 2022

While Skyrim and Fallout 4 are getting NVIDIA DLSS support, Resident Evil Village will also be getting AMD FSR 2.0 support alongside support for NVIDIA's upscaling technology. You can check out how the two compare with Native TAA by going here.

Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Resident Evil Village aren't the only games that will get NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 support via mods in the future, as PureDark is also working on adding them to the Resident Evil 2 remake alongside Intel XeSS. As for the other mods, we still do not know when this mod will become available.

Between Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Resident Evil Village, Fallout 4 seems the more likely game to get official NVIDIA DLSS support in the future, as a next-gen update will release sometime in 2023, bringing unspecified improvements. As consoles will be getting 4K resolution support, which is obviously already available in the PC version of the game, it is not unlikely that DLSS support may be added alongside other PC-exclusive features.

FALLOUT 4 IS GOING NEXT-GEN

Prepare for the future: A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4! Coming in 2023, this free update will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC systems, including performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content!